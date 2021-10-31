Apple removes 21.5-inch Intel iMac from online store

San Francisco, Oct 31 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has taken down the 21.5-inch iMac from the online Apple Store, leaving customers with the choice of either the 24-inch iMac or the Intel-based 27-inch iMac.



A change that seemed inevitable with the introduction of the 24-inch iMac, Apple has quietly pulled from sale the 21.5-inch iMac, reports AppleInsider.



Customers visiting the online Apple Store will be able to choose from just two sizes of iMac, with the 24-inch iMac now the smallest available option in the catalog.



Apple reduced the number of storage options for the 21.5-inch iMac in March, limiting the choices to 256GB SSD and a 1TB Fusion Drive.



By April, there were reports of short supplies of the 21.5-inch model, ahead of the eventual launch of the 24-inch model.



With the first Apple Silicon model's launch, it became only a matter of time before Apple ceased sales of the 21.5-inch iMac, as part of its shift away from Intel processors.



The takedown now leaves the 27-inch iMac as the last remaining Intel-based model on Apple's virtual shelves.



It's possible that even the larger model could disappear from the store within months.



Rumours claim Apple is working on a large-screen iMac similar in concept to the 24-inch iMac, one that could replace the 27-inch Intel model entirely.



