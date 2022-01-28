Apple Releases watchOS 8.4 with fix for charging bug

San Francisco, Jan 28 (IANS) Apple has released watchOS 8.4, the third major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September.



According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 8.4 fixes a bug that could cause some Apple Watch chargers not to work as expected with the Apple Watch.



A number of Apple Watch Series 7 owners have reported issues with charging after updating to the watchOS 8.3 software.



The Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 per cent battery charge, needs to be on a charger, and needs to be in the range of the iPhone.



To install the update, open the dedicated Apple Watch app on your paired iPhone. Then, navigate to General > Software Update to check for the new software.



In addition, Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.2, the second major update to the macOS Monterey update that launched in October.



macOS Monterey 12.2 comes over a month after the release of the 12.1 update, which brought SharePlay support.



The macOS Monterey 12.2 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.



