Apple may replace 13-inch MacBook Pro with 14-inch 'M2' model

San Francisco, Jan 20 (IANS) Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new 14-inch model that will sport a new M2 chipset.



Leaker DylanDKT, who has a good track record of accurate information, revealed that the new MacBook may arrive in the second half of 2022 and will see a "slight price increase" compared to the current models, reports WccFTech.



The new laptops are expected to pick up from where the current generation M1 chips ended, and as such could bring even more improvements specifically in terms of performance and battery life.



The upcoming MacBook Air models will have a design that's "quite similar" to the new MacBook Pros, but with a thinner body, off-white bezels, and no wedge shape. It will come in colour options that are similar to the 24-inch iMac.



The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.



The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.



