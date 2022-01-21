Apple implements new verification process for educational discounts in US

San Francisco, Jan 21 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has introduced a new verification process in the US to ensure that customers who want to benefit from its discounted education pricing are involved in education.



According to The Verge, it is not clear exactly when its policy changed, but at some point this month, some Reddit users noticed that Apple's education pricing page was updated to note that customers will now be checked by Unidays, a third-party verification service.



As well as requiring Unidays, Apple is also placing new limits on how many items you can buy with an educational discount.



Apple Track reports that users are limited to one desktop computer, one Mac mini, one laptop, two iPads, and two accessories per year.



Given that is more than any student, teacher, or educational staff member is likely to purchase for themselves in a given year, the limit seems to be in place to stop them from acting as an illicit discount broker for all their non-education friends.



Requiring Unidays verification matches a similar process Apple already uses in some countries like the UK. Interestingly, as of this writing, Apple's Canada store is yet to be updated to mention Unidays, MacRumors notes.



--IANS

vc/pgh







