Apple iMac Pro to have design similar to 24-inch M1 iMac

San Francisco, Jan 31 (IANS) Apple is planning to launch iMac Pro 2022 soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming iMac would be bigger than the current 24-inch.



Mark Gurman in the latest edition of Power On newsletter said that the upcoming iMac Pro from the technology giant will come with a revamped design and upgraded specifications, reports GizmoChina.



The upcoming iMac Pro will feature mini-LED technology and ProMotion, which are two functions available with the new MacBook Pro. The base model of the iMac Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which can be upgraded to a much more capable configuration.



The port selection includes HDMI, USB-C, an SD card, and an Ethernet port on the power brick.



Apple recently unveiled its two latest computer-focused ARM-based Systems-On-a-Chip (SOCs), the M1 Pro and M1 Max.



According to the firm, the GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.



--IANS

wh/dpb








