Apple HomePod Software 15.1.1 released with podcasts bug fix

San Francisco, Nov 4 (IANS) Cupertino based tech giant Apple has introduced a new 15.1.1 software update designed for the HomePod.



According to Apple's release notes, the update addresses a problem that could cause podcasts to fail to play on the HomePod and HomePod mini.



Apple's smart speakers will automatically update themselves, but users can do it manually.



To perform a manual HomePod software update, open the Home app then tap on the Home icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Choose Home Settings from the resulting pop-up window. Then choose Software Update. Apple's support website has more details.



HomePod 15.1.1 comes a week after the 15.1 update was released. An update that added Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio support to the HomePod.



Apple recently released iOS and iPadOS 15.1, the first major updates to the iOS 15 operating system that was released in September 2021.



iOS 15.1 includes SharePlay, which is designed to allow users to call their friends and family and interact by watching movies and TV or listening to music together. iOS 15.1 also includes some improvements to the camera options for iPhone 13 Pro models.



ProRes video capture is also available in iOS 15.1, so users can capture even better quality video on an iPhone 13 Pro at 30fps/1080p on 128GB models or 4K on 256GB models and above.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







