Apple fires leader of #AppleToo movement at workplace: Report

San Francisco, Oct 16 (IANS) Apple has reportedly fired a leader of the #AppleToo movement at the workplace, who deleted apps from her work devices during an internal investigation.



According to The Verge, the action against Janneke Parrish, a programme manager on Apple Maps, was terminated for "non-compliance".



The files she deleted from her work devices included apps like Robinhood, Pokemon GO and Google Drive.



"Internally, some employees expressed disbelief that Parrish's firing could be anything other than retaliation for organising," the report said on Friday.



Parrish's attorney was quoted as saying that "we can confirm she is no longer with Apple but cannot speak further to address the situation at this time".



Apple did not comment on the report.



It's the second time in recent months that an Apple employee has been terminated after speaking out about company culture.



In September, Apple fired senior engineering programme Manager, Ashley Gjovik for allegedly leaking confidential information.



In August, Gjovik who tweeted about sexism and unsafe working conditions at the office said she was asked by the company to go on indefinite administrative leave.



According to Gjovik, the Apple employee relations team had placed her on indefinite paid leave after she raised concerns about a hostile workplace.



She had told The Verge that for months, she has been raising concerns with Apple employee relations about "years of experiences with sexism, a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, unsafe working conditions and retaliation".



"I asked them to mitigate the hostile work environment while they investigate, and they initially offered me EAP therapy and medical leave. I told them that made no sense and said they should talk to my leadership and set up oversight and boundaries," Gjovik was quoted as saying.



In May, Apple which hired former Facebook product manager Antonio Garcia Martinez, fired him following public and internal calls for removal and investigation due to the alleged misogynistic statements he made in the past.



In August, employees launched the #AppleToo website to allow workers across the company to submit stories about workplace harassment and discrimination.



Cher Scarlett, an Apple software engineer, also shared her stories on Medium.



"Scarlett is currently on paid medical leave due to internal harassment she's received while advocating for remote work and pay transparency, "the report mentioned.



