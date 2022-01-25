Apple, Ericsson patent dispute escalates into Europe

London, Jan 25 (IANS) The legal dispute between tech giants Apple and Ericsson over 5G patents used in the iPhone has extended to multiple lawsuits from both companies across Europe.



In what originally seemed like a near repeat of their 2015 patent battles, Apple and Ericsson have already been suing each other in the US over 5G technology, reports AppleInsider.



The number of suits has now increased, however, since Ericsson's first filing, as soon as all of its previous deals with Apple had expired.



Ericsson's initial suits were filed in both the Western US District of Texas and at least one unknown European country. Juve Patent now said that the European suits were filed in Germany, the Netherlands, and Brazil.



Apple's initial countersuit was filed in the US, but specifically with the US International Trade Commission (ITC).



While Ericsson argues that Apple is now using its 5G patents without a license, Apple's legal team is arguing that the Swedish firm should be prevented from importing products to the US.



Since the ITC suit, Apple has now also filed suit against the company in Germany's Mannheim, the report said.



According to Juve Patent, Ericsson is believed to have filed at least two suits of its own in Mannheim, charging Apple with patent violations.



It is further claimed, though not confirmed, that Ericsson has filed several complaints in Munich.



