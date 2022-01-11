Apple discontinues Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker

Apple has reportedly discontinued the Beats Pill Plus Bluetooth speaker, as the product is no longer listed on or available for buying from the Apple Store and Beats websites.



According to 9to5mac, the speaker is still available from select third-party retailers.



The speaker was actually the first totally new product to come from Apple under the Beats brand. Apple did not update the Beats Pill+ speaker following its release, but the company did update it with new colour options over the years.



The Beats line now focuses on headphones, and there is no longer a Beats-branded speaker option.



To recall, Apple recently introduced a new limited edition of its Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is part of the Lunar calendar adopted by Asian countries like China.



The special edition Studio Buds feature a red and gold design.



Beats Studio Buds feature an in-ear, truly wireless design similar to Apple's AirPods Pro. It comes with Active Noise Cancelling, replaceable tips. The buds have up to 8-hour battery life. They feature Class 1 Bluetooth for fast pairing with iOS and Android devices.



Earlier, Apple also announced a limited edition AirTag in Japan featuring a tiger emoji, also in celebration of the "Year of the Tiger".



