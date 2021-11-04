Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Diwali message to Indians

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday took to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali.



"Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma," Cook said in a tweet.



He has also shared a photo clicked by artist Gursimran Basra on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.



The year 2021 has been exceptionally good for Apple in India and despite supply constraints, the tech giant doubled its India market share in its fiscal year that ended on September 30, Cook had recently announced.



Apple has estimated that supply constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and Covid-related manufacturing disruptions.



Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 12 alongside the iPhone 11, Apple registered a whopping 150 per cent growth (on-quarter) for iPhones in the July-September period (Q3) in India, shipping over 1.53 million units in the country.



iPads also logged a huge jump in growth, at 109 per cent (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).



On the year-on-year (YoY) front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.



--IANS

