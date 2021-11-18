Apple announces new self-service repair program for iPhones and Macs

San Francisco, Nov 18 (IANS) Apple has announced the 'Self Service Repair' programme, allowing users to complete their own repairs via a new online store dedicated to parts and tools.



Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.



"Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer said in a statement.



Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.



The initial phase of the programme will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.



To ensure a customer can safely perform a repair, it's important they first review the Repair Manual. Then a customer will place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair online store.



Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.



The new store will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers to complete the most common repairs on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.



