Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

San Francisco, Dec 28 (IANS) Tech giant Apple has announced a limited edition of its Beats Studio Buds wireless earphones to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is part of the Lunar calendar adopted by Asian countries like China.



The special edition Studio Buds feature a red and gold design.



Beats Studio Buds are already available in red, but the special Lunar New Year edition comes with gold stripes representing tiger print accents, as 2022 will be the "Year of the Tiger," reports 9To5Mac.



"We are celebrating the Lunar New Year with our special-edition Beats Studio Buds. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red design with gold tiger print accents. Out on January 1!" the company was quoted as saying.



Beats Studio Buds feature an in-ear, truly wireless design similar to Apple's AirPods Pro. It is equipped with Active Noise Cancelling, replaceable tips, 8-hour battery life, and Class 1 Bluetooth for fast pairing with iOS and Android devices.



While there are no details on pricing, it is likely that the limited edition will cost the same price as the regular Beats Studio Buds, the report said.



The introduction of the Lunar New Year Studio Buds follows the announcement of a limited edition AirTag in Japan featuring a tiger emoji, also in celebration of the "Year of the Tiger".



--IANS

vc/dpb