Aparshakti to take classes to play a deaf-mute interpreter

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is gearing up for his next film 'Berlin', will be taking special training to play the character of a deaf and mute interpreter for the film.



Aparshakti said, "Playing someone like a sign language expert in a thriller is exactly the kind of work I had been looking forward to doing for a very long time. I will be soon starting to work to take classes to learn sign language. It will be extensive training and workshops with an expert and I want to make sure I do the needful to learn it in as much detail."



The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal and on working with the filmmaker, the actor added, "Atul expects you to be in top form with respect to the energy you bring to the set. It's amazing to see his conviction towards his writing and direction."



Produced by Zee Studios the film also features Ishwak Singh.



