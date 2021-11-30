Aparnna Mallik on working with Aarya Babbar in upcoming movie 'Shashank'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) 'Sitapur - The City of Gangsters' actress Aparnna Mallik talks about her upcoming film 'Shashank' and her southern debut.



Opening about her role and working experience with Aarya Babbar, she reveals: "I play a very interesting one. You will see me in all possible shades which will leave guessing. It was a pleasant experience. Aarya is a nice person, of course a well known celebrity. He has been really supportive during our scenes which helped to play my part with ease."



Aparnna shares about her Telugu debut: "Telugu debut happened after completing 4 Hindi movies. In my mind, I knew that sooner or later I would receive project offers from the Telugu cinema industry and so it happened during my fourth Hindi movie shoot. When the director narrated the story to me, immediately I loved it."



She continues: "'Deadline' is a murder mystery and completely commercial film. It has all the elements which the audience would surely love. I am playing the lead character in this movie along with Mr Ajoy Ghosh sir. My role was really challenging as I am playing various shades. I, by myself, have done all the action scenes. Once during an action sequence, I injured myself but I am glad that I still finished my part within the timeline."



On sharing her working experience in South industry, the actress says: "It was truly an amazing experience. Coming out of my comfort zone in terms of language (Hindi cinema), I was a little bit nervous as it was my debut with Telugu. It was a new team, different environment and culture, but I must say the team has made me very comfortable. They were very professional and supportive in every way which helped me to give my best. The only difference I can say is my few Hindi movies were completed in multiple schedules and here in South cinema, all films were completed in one schedule."



