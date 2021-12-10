Anushka Sharma confirms Vicky, Katrina will be her new neighbours

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot on Thursday in Rajasthan, will soon shift in to a new plush apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area, where actress Anushka Sharma and former team India skipper, Virat Kohli will be their neighbours.



As the entire Bollywood poured their best wishes in for the newly wed couple, Anushka too, congratulated the couple and confirmed that they will indeed be the neighbours.



Anushka, who has worked with Katrina in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', took to her Instagram story and shared Katrina's Insta post with the picture of the couple.



Anushka wrote in the caption: "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding."



She continued in the caption: "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," as she tagged both Vicky and Katrina in the story.



Vicky and Katrina have rented a sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which as per sources is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakhs per month.



