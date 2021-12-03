Anti-Imran song shared from Pak embassy in Serbia's official account

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) A 56-second music video criticising the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Imran Khan over soaring inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries went viral online from the official Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia, Geo News reported.



But the Foreign Office says the accounts were hacked. The posts have now been deleted.



The video, shared on Friday morning, featured a rap song highlighting where the government has gone wrong, using the premier's tag line 'ghabrana nahi hai (We do not have to worry)', the report said.



"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we (government) officials will remain silent (and) keep working for you without been paid for past (three) months (and) our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?" the verified account captioned the video.



The rap song has been produced and composed by musician, singer-songwriter and record producer Saad Alavi and was originally shared eight months ago on his official YouTube channel, the report said.



The user, in a second tweet, also apologised for sharing the video and wrote: "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option."



However, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Office confirmed that the Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked, the report added.



"Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia," it said.



--IANS

san/int/pgh