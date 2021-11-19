Anti-farm law agitation and eventual repeal: A timeline

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The three laws that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal on Friday are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.



Following is the timeline since they were introduced as ordinances, paved the way for farmers' agitation till Friday's announced to be repealed:



June 5, 2020: The Centre brings in three ordinances claiming these will bring in reforms that are long pending, farmers can sell produce at better prices



July-August 2020: Protests erupt in parts of Punjab against the three farm laws



September 14, 2020: Government introduces the three bills in Lok Sabha



September 17, 2020: Lok Sabha passes all the three farm laws without much debate



September 20, 2020: Rajya Sabha passes the Bills, by voice vote



September 24, 2020: Punjab farmers declare a rail-roko agitation



September 27, 2020: President gives his assent to the farm laws



November 2020: Samyukta Kisan Morcha formed, it is a consortium of more than two dozen farmers' organisation, mostly from Punjab but others join in too



November 26, 2020: Farmers' march towards Delhi begins, police put hurdles in many ways, including by digging up highways and spreading nails on the roads



November 27, 2020: Ultimately, farmers in large numbers reach Singhu border, Tikri border, Ghazipur border bring in tractors and trolleys, set pandals, langars cater to the protesting farmers



November 28, 2020: Government offers to talk with a condition that farmers shift to Burari; farmers demand Ram Lila Maidan as the venue



December 3-9, 2020: Government starts talks with farmers, farmers' leaders reject government's proposal of amendment to the three laws



December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) approaches the Supreme Court against the three farm laws



January 7-12, 2021: Supreme Court accepts to hear the case; stays implementation of the three laws and appoints a committee to make recommendations



January 20-25, 2021: Farmers reject government's offers to stay the farm laws for 18 months and insist on repeal



January 26, 2021: Farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day; major clash with police; a set of protestors damage Red Fort, hoist the Khalsa flag along with the tricolour



January 27, 2021: A day after the Red Fort drama, Delhi Police forcibly put up barricades at all the borders where farmers' groups are protesting



February 14, 2021: Bengaluru-based young activist Disha Ravi arrested for editing and spreading 'toolkit' in support of farmers' agitation



March 5, 2021: Resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding withdrawal of the three laws



March 19, 2021: Supreme Court appointed committee submits its report



May 27, 2021: Farmers observe 'black day' to mark six months of the agitation



June 5, 2021: 'Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas' (Total Revolution Day) by farmers marking one year of ordinances that paved the way for three farm laws



July 22, 2021: 'Kisan Sansad' starts at Jantar Mantar in a parallel manner, with the Monsoon Session of the Parliament



August 7, 2021: 14 opposition parties' leaders decide to visit 'Kisan Sansad'



September 5, 2021: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held at Muzaffarnagar; farmers declare to oust Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Lucknow, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi



September 27, 2021: 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers' consortium gets mixed response; farmers do not enter Delhi, most action in north-west Indian states



September 7, 2021: Kisan Mahapanchayat held at Karnal, action shifts to Haryana



October 4, 2021: Four farmers among those killed when a car runs over protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri



November 17, 2021: Supreme Court appoints retired High Court judge to probe Lakhimpur Kheri case



November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces that three farm laws would be repealed



