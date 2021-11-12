Another round of rain lurking round the corner for southern coast

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The well-marked low pressure area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood weakened into a low pressure area and lay over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Friday.



A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu to north coastal Odisha across coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Karnataka were battered by heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the last four days due to a cyclonic storm that had turned into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.



After travelling from ocean to land, the system had weakened to settle as a low pressure area that will continue to bring in rains for these areas along with parts of Kerala.



"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Kerala during the next three days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry and south interior Karnataka during the next five days and over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours," the IMD bulletin warned.



It also warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till November 15 with isolated very heavy rainfall on November 14.



Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Thailand and its neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height. It is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by November 13.



"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15," the IMD said.



