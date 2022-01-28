Annual bird census carried out in J&K's Wular Lake

Srinagar, Jan 28 (IANS) The annual bird census was carried out in the famous Wular Lake of J&K's Bandipora district on Friday.



The annual survey was carried out by Wular conservation and management authority of Kashmir.



Volunteers from multiple bird clubs and organisations participated in the census process. This is the first such major census carried out in the Lake in which 25 volunteers took part.



For counting purposes, 22 points were laid across the Lake for bird count. Volunteers used boats wherever those were required to complete the census.



Migratory bird species like mallards, coots, teals, gadwalls, ruddy shelducks, greylag geese etc are found in the Lake in large numbers.



Mudasir Mehmood, the coordinator of the survey, said that regular scientific monitoring of birds and other faunal diversity is being carried for long term population monitoring and to take informed management decisions. The report on the census will be published soon after analysing and assessing the data.



--IANS

sq/vd





