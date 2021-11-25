Anna Hazare undergoes angiography, stable

Pune, Nov 25 (IANS) Veteran Gandhian and social crusader Kisan Baburao alias Anna Hazare, who was rushed to a hospital here on Thursday morning, underwent a successful angiography and his condition is reported to be stable, officials said.



Following mild chest pain for the past 2-3 days, Hazare was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, said the Medical Superintendent Dr Avdhut Bomadwad.



He was thoroughly examined by a team of experts and an ECG revealed some minor charges, said the hospital.



Accordingly, a team of heart specialists comprising Chief Cardiologist Dr P.K. Grant and Dr C.N. Makhale conducted an angiography on Hazare.



"The angiogram revealed a minor blockage in his coronary artery. The procedure was performed successfully. He is receiving the appropriate line of medical treatment,a said Dr Grant, who is the Managing Trustee of the hospital.



On getting the information, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inquired after the senior activist's health condition and said: "I wish him a speedy recovery."



Dr Grant said Hazare's condition is stable now and he is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.



