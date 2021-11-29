Ankur Bhatia confirmed for second season of 'Crackdown'

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia, who made a mark with his work in the International Emmy-nominated crime thriller series 'Aarya', has been roped in for the second season of spy thriller 'Crackdown'.



The show has garnered a lot of appreciation and praise for its gripping storyline and the performances of its stellar starcast that includes names like Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajesh Tailang, in addition to Ankur.



The espionage thriller directed by Apoorva Lakhia, follows the life of R&AW agents as they embark on a journey to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of the country. Talking about the development, an elated Ankur says, "It is always great to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who also happens to be my mentor. I'm currently shooting for the show and really looking forward to its release."



In addition to Voot's 'Crackdown', Ankur also has Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya' Season 2 right up his alley where he will be seen alongside Sushmita Sen, playing the role of Sangram, an unconventional villain.



