Ankit Anil Sharma talks about his 'Turtle' role, sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) 'Gulaab Gang' actor Ankit Anil Sharma is quite excited to share the screen with veteran Sanjay Mishra in the award-winning movie 'Turtle'.



'Turtle' is inspired by a real story and highlights the issue of water crisis. Ankit is playing the role of Sanjay Mishra's son, who tries his level best to fulfill his father's dream.



Talking about his role in the movie Ankit said: "It's a beautiful, inspiring and gripping story, which deals with the grassroots problem of the water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan. I am playing the role of Hari. He is adamant about carrying out his father's plan to dig a borewell to overcome the water shortage in the village. He did his best, yet he fell short due to the circumstances."



Earlier, Ankit played the negative role in Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla-starrer 'Gulaab Gang' and also did some episodes of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.



On sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra, Ankit shared: "I consider myself fortunate. Earlier I had worked with Madhuri ji and Juhi ji, and now I got an opportunity to share the screen space with Sanjay ji. He is exceptional, flawless and an ace actor."



He further added: "While working with him I haven't felt I am working with an award-winning actor, for me he was like a batchmate from an acting institute. Overall it was a terrific experience for me. I learnt a lot about the craft while working with Sanjay ji."



'Turtle' won the National Film Award for Best Rajasthani Film at 66th National Film Awards and was released on ZEE5.



