Anita Kanwal unspools a reel with co-actor Sudhir Pandey on new show

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actors Anita Kanwal and Sudhir Pandey shared a reel on social media about their new show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2' and their characters on the show.



Speaking of the doing the reel and the show, Anita claims that it will pump you up like never before and says: "The song 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam' is one amongst my absolute favourite ones and shooting a reel on it with the most fun co-actor I've ever had the privilege to work with was a riot in itself."



Sudhir adds about his relationship with Anita and how long it dates back.



"Anita and I have known each other for the longest time which is where the great comfort level comes from. We and the team are always on the lookout for something fun to do in between shoots and the reel is a product of that. Shooting for such long hours can get a person quite exhausted and to break free from the monotony, we decided to shoot the reel and it surprisingly caught a lot of attention or as they say, went viral."



'Sasural Genda Phool 2' will air soon on Star Bharat.



--IANS

ila/kr