Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury gets candid about working with Rahul Khanna on 'Lost'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's is now gearing up for his upcoming film titled 'Lost' which has a stellar cast that includes Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Kapur, Yami Gautam, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey.



While the film already promises to be one an exciting cinematic experience, we hear Rahul Khanna stole the director's heart with his honesty towards his work.



Aniruddha shared his experience of working with Rahul, and it seems the director had an amazing time while directing him for the part. Aniruddha said, "He is a phenomenal artiste, and I don't think anyone else could have done justice to the role better than him. There was an instant connection with him, and it felt like we were playing the same 'Raag' throughout the film. It was a beautiful collaboration, I must say."



'Lost' highlights the importance of being responsible and committed which has become a lost virtue in modern times. The film's screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta with dialogues by Ritesh Shah, and story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury in association with Shyamal Sengupta.



'Lost' is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.



