Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game crosses $250mn in lifetime player spending

San Francisco, Nov 11 (IANS) Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp game from Nintendo has surpassed $250 million in lifetime player spending worldwide across the App Store and Google Play.



In 2020, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp generated $77.5 million from player spending, a rise of 23.6 per cent from 2019. So far in 2021, the title has accumulated $51.5 million, reports Sensor Tower.



Last year also saw the title's best month ever for revenue, with the game picking up $8.4 million in May 2020, which followed its second best month ever for downloads in April 2020, when it accumulated 7.1 million installs.



Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp currently ranks as Nintendo's number two mobile game for player spending worldwide, generating $255.7 million to date. Ranking number one is Fire Emblem Heroes, which has racked up $929.6 million in lifetime revenue, while Mario Kart Tour ranks No. 3 with $243.7 million.



The App Store makes up the majority of the title's revenue, accounting for approximately 61 per cent of player spending. Google Play, meanwhile, accounts for $100 million, or about 39 per cent.



When it comes to downloads, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has accumulated 61.8 million installs to date. The US ranks number one, picking up 20.4 million installs, or 33 per cent of the total. It's followed by Japan at number 2 with 7.8 per cent of total downloads, and France at number 3 with 6.3 per cent.



As with player spending, the App Store Store also makes up the majority of downloads, accounting for 54 per cent of total installs. Google Play, meanwhile, accounts for 46 per cent.



