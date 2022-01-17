Angelina Jolie calls her 'Eternals' character a troubled soul

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who essays the role of Thena in Chloe Zhao's superhero film 'Eternals', describes her character as someone who is not very comfortable during peace time and this trait emanates from the moral injury of the character.



Due to her special ability to manipulate cosmic energy to augment her life force which grants her virtual invulnerability and immortality, Thena is known for being a social misfit. Commenting on this, Angelina says, "Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with. Thena just assumes that a fight's coming at her rather than care and kindness."



Talking about the complexities of her character, Angelina says, "So she's quite wired, and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her, and how she feels."



She further adds, "Thena is not comfortable in peace time. She doesn't know how to exist as a civilian or as a lover or as a friend, but she does know war. She knows who she is in combat. But she doesn't know how to go to a party or socialise. She just doesn't have those skills."



The film, which features an ensemble of Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



