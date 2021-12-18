Angad Hasija enters 'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na' as Kundan

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' actor Angad Hasija is all set to enter the daily soap 'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na'. He will be seen as Kundan and his entry will bring many twists in the life of his fiance Sanjana (Diljot Chhabra).



Angad expressed his excitement on entering the show and said: "I'm really excited to be a part of it. It has been fascinating so far, the vibe on the set has been absolutely lovely, and everyone has been very warm and welcoming. I feel blessed to have bagged opportunities that have always helped me expand my reach as an artiste and learn new skill sets, and this role is another feather to the cap."



The story of 'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na' revolves around the cadets of the Parakram Special Action Force. During the previous episode, it was shown how Sanjana (Diljot Chhabra) and Sid (Kunal Karan Kapoor) have come close and become good friends. Now with the entry of Sanjana's fiance Kundan, Sanjana will be facing a dilemma as how to move ahead with Sid and their friendship.



Angad added: "My fans have been messaging me on social media, and it's amazing to see the curiosity regarding my role in Ziddi Dil. I am excited to play this character because it is important to get variations as an artiste, and when you're set up and the team is great, the outcome is even better."



'Ziddi Dil - Maane Na' airs on Sony SAB.



--IANS

