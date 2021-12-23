Andy Murray handed wildcard for Australian Open

Melbourne, Dec 23 (IANS) Former World No 1 Andy Murray has been handed the wild card into the main draw of the 2022 Australian Open, said the tournament organiser on Thursday.



Murray received a wildcard in 2021 too, but was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.



After getting wild card entry to the first major, Murray said, "I'm really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open and grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity. I've had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can't wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park."



Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said the former world No.1 is a worthy recipient despite languishing at 134th in the rankings in his ongoing battle to revive past glories after multiple career-saving hip surgeries.



"As a five-time finalist, Andy Murray has had so many memorable moments at the Australian Open," Tiley said. "He's renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I am delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January. His heroic exploits have made him a firm fan favourite here at Melbourne Park."



