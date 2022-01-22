Andhra's active caseload soars to over 73K

Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) The active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh mounted to over 73,000 while the state reported 12,926 new cases on Saturday.



With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the upward trend in active cases continued.



According to the state command control room, number of active cases surged to 73,143 from 64,136 on Friday.



Visakhapatnam district has highest number of active cases at 14,292 followed by Chittoor (10,973) and Guntur (6,195).



The state also reported six deaths during 24-hour period ending 10 a.m. on Saturday.



Visakhapatnam district accounted for three deaths while Nellore reported two deaths and one person succumbed to the virus in East Godavari district. The cumulative death toll rose to 14,538.



The daily count dropped marginally over the previous day due to fewer samples tested in the 24-hour period.



Authorities conducted 43,763 Covid tests. The daily positivity rate stands at around 30 per cent.



Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 1,959 followed by Chittoor (1566), Anantapur (1379) Guntur (1212) and Prakasam (1001).



The 24-hour period also saw 3,913 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,78,513.



