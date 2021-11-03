Andhra youth carrying woman's body on bike held

Amaravati, Nov 3 (IANS) Police in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district have arrested a youth who was found carrying the body of a young woman on a motorcycle.



The incident occurred late Monday but came to light on Wednesday.



The woman was lying in front of him on bike with her head on the petrol tank of the two-wheeler. Alerted by some locals, police stopped the motorcycle on the highway near Panyam.



The patrolling police team examined the woman, who was not breathing. They found injury marks on the body, which was later shifted to Kurnool for autopsy.



The police began questioning the youth, identified as P. Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Donakonda in Prakasam district. He told them that he was in love with her and since her family members had fixed her marriage to someone else, she was eloping with him.



According to him, she fell down from the bike near Ramallakota and was injured. He claimed that he took her to a Primary Health Centre where the staff declared her dead. Since no doctor was available at PHC, he was not convinced and tried to shift her to Nandyal town on his motorcycle. He had covered a distance of about 30 km when police stopped him.



The deceased was identified as Aruna (24), a resident of Bommireddypalle in Veldurthi mandal of Kurnool district. Her parents had fixed her marriage with a relative and the wedding was to take place on November 19.



Aruna's parents, who had gone to Kurnool for preparations for marriage, did not find her when they returned home. Police later informed them about her death.



The girl's parents demanded harshest punishment for the guilty. A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered at Panyam Police Station.



Panyam Circle Inspector C. Jeevan said they were investigating the case.



--IANS

ms/vd











