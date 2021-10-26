Andhra woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel, murder suspected

Hyderabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad were probing the death of a 24-year-old woman in a hotel as a case of suspected murder, after the man who had checked-in with her was on Tuesday found admitted in a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole town.



Police were investigating if the man identified as Koti Reddy escaped to Ongole and got himself admitted to a hospital there after killing the woman.



The body of Naga Chaitanya, a resident of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, was found in a hotel room in Chandanagar on Monday evening.



The couple had checked into the hotel on October 23 and as the room remained locked for two days, the hotel staff alerted the police who opened the door to find the woman lying dead.



Police shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case in Chandanagar police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



Chandanagar Inspector, K. Kastro said they were investigating it as a case of suspected murder as the man was not present in the hotel room and they found injury marks on throat of the woman and blood stains in bathroom.



The police officer said they traced the man to a hospital in Ongole town. "Once he is discharged, we will question him," he added.



The man, who is a medical representative from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, is suspected to have been admitted in hospital with self-inflicted injuries. He, however, claimed that they allegedly attempted suicide as their families were against their plans to marry.



Police suspect the woman died on the intervening night of October 24 and 25.



The woman worked as a nurse in a hospital at Nallagandla in Hyderabad for the last six months. According to her relatives in Prakasam district, the two became friends and fell in love nearly a year ago. They wanted to get married but the man's family was opposed to it as the woman belonged to a different caste.



