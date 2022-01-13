Andhra reports 3,205 Covid cases; no deaths

Amaravati, Jan 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under the Covid onslaught, with 3,205 new cases detected over the past 24 hours, ending 10 a.m. on Wednesday. However, no Covid-related deaths have been reported from the state for the second consecutive day.



According to the Covid bulletin issued by the state Covid command control room, 41,954 samples were tested during the past 24 hours. As many as 281 Covid patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during this period.



Visakhapatnam with 695 cases, and Chittoor with 605 cases emerged as the districts with the highest number of covid cases reported in the previous 24 hours. West Godavari, and Prakasam with 90 each, and YSR Kadapa with 42 cases, were the districts that reported the lowest Covid numbers during the same period.



With the latest update, the total number of positive cases in the state, stands at 20,87,879, while total number of Covid recoveries number are 20,63,255. At present, there are 10,119 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. So far, 14,505 persons have lost their lives to the pandemic here.



In all, 3,17,08,637 samples have been tested till date in Andhra Pradesh.



--IANS

pvn/pgh