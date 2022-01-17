Andhra Pradesh's Covid positivity rate jumps to 18%

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 positivity rate spiked to nearly 18 per cent as the state reported 4,108 new cases on Monday.



The state tested 22,882 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Monday. Though fewer tests were conducted during the period, the state still logged over 4,000 new cases.



The positivity rate jumped to 17.95 per cent from 15.22 per cent on Sunday.



The state had Sunday reported 4,570 cases while 30,022 samples were tested.



The active cases in the state surged to 30,182 on Monday. However, no deaths were reported during the 24-hour period.



According to the state command control room, Visakhapatnam district accounted for the highest number of cases at 1,018 followed by Chittoor (1,004), and Guntur (345).



The 24-hour period also saw 696 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,65,696.



Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 2,447 new Covid cases. The state tested 80,138 samples during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. on Monday. The positivity rate remained at three per cent.



Greater Hyderabad recorded maximum cases at 1,112 followed by its adjoining districts Medchal Malkajgiri (235) and Rangareddy (183). The daily tally in the remaining 30 districts was in double digits.



Three persons also succumbed to the virus taking the cumulative death toll to 4,060.



A total of 2,295 patients recovered from the infection during the period. The recovery rate stands at 96.31 per cent.



Total number of cases under treatment/isolation increased to 22,197.



--IANS

ms/vd







