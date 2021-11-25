Andhra Pradesh win National Blind Cricket tournament

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh defeated Karnatak by 27 runs to win the National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.



Batting first, Andhra Pradesh put up a strong 231 for 3 in 20 overs while Karnataka managed to score 204 for the loss of 3 wickets, falling short of the target by 27 Runs.



Venkateshwara Rao from Andhra Pradesh, who scored 85 runs off 36 balls, was declared Man-of-the-Match.



Andhra Pradesh won all its five league matches and remained at the top of the chart. Karnataka won consistently 4 out of the 5 league matches.



The tournament was organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. Chief guest Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, applauded the spirit of the players.



"I am amazed at the felicitous co-ordination of the organisers, sponsors, DDCA, British and Australian High Commissions and supporters for their generosity and firm belief in the spirit of our wonderful players. I extend my best wishes to the contending teams. I can be very judicious in my assessment without taking sides. I am excited about the Women's Blind National Tournament scheduled to be held in Bengaluru next year. Our government has been putting in tremendous efforts to bring in gender parity," she said.



