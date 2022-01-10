Andhra Pradesh govt to impose night curfew from 11 p.m to 5 a.m.

Amaravati, Jan 10 (IANS) Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Andhra Pardesh government has decided to impose night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., a government release stated on Monday.



A decision to this effect was taken during a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The meeting also deliberated on measures to be taken for its containment.



During the meeting held at the camp office on Monday here, the chief minister directed the officials to take appropriate precautions in changing the medical prescription for Covid in the wake of new variant Omicron. He told officials to make changes in home isolation kit accordingly.



The chief minister instructed the officials to consult health professionals and prepare the prescription. Health department officials have been asked to review the availability of required medicines and also to procure and keep them ready as per the requirement. He directed the officials to strengthen '104' call centre and to ensure that calls are attended immediately.



The officials have been instructed to prepare one Covid care centre at each constituency and take measures to ensure all facilities in them.



The chief minister asserted that Covid preventive measures should be implemented effectively and said to ensure people wear mask and social distance is maintained. He instructed the officials to continue imposing fines for not wearing masks in public places and said to ensure people wear mask in buses.



Along with enforcing the implementation of Covid protocols in shops and shopping malls, measures are being taken to ensure not more than 200 people are allowed to gather in public places and 100 people indoors.



In cinema theatres too, the chief minister called for leaving alternate seats vacant, to ensure physical distancing. All cine-goers are required to wear masks.



The chief minister said that physical distance must be maintained and masks in temples and places of worship.



The health department will release detailed guidelines in this regard, state government officials said.



