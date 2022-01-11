Andhra Pradesh defers night curfew plans to Jan 18

Amaravati, Jan 11 (IANS) A day after it was decided to impose night curfew in response to the rising Covid numbers, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday, postponed its imposition to January 18.



The night curfew, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. will now be in force from January 18 till January 31.



With Sankranti festivities spread over three days this week, the state government's decided to revise the order to avoid inconvenience for the people, deputy chief minister Alla Nani said.



Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, and people from all over the state and beyond make a beeline for their native places to celebrate it with their families.



As per the government order on Covid restrictions that come into effect with the curfew orders, exceptions have been made for emergency services including health, electricity, communication, water and sanitation services, print and electronic media, courts, people at public transport stations, with valid travel tickets.



However, the wearing of face masks is being enforced strictly, with defaulters liable for penalties of Rs 100. Shops and establishments that do not ensure the mask rule can be fined between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, depending upon the gravity of the offence.



Along with enforcing the implementation of covid protocols in shops and shopping malls, measures are being taken to ensure not more than 200 people are allowed to gather in public places and 100 people indoors.



In cinema theatres, alternate seats are to be left vacant to ensure physical distancing. All cine-goers are required to wear masks.



Physical distance must be maintained and masks in temples and places of worship, as per the government order.



