Andhra CM grants land for badminton academy to Kidambi Srikanth

Amaravati, Dec 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth who created history as the first Indian male shuttler to reach the finals of the World Championship. Apart from a cash award of Rs 7 lakh, Srikanth has also been allotted five acres of land at Tirupati to establish a badminton academy.



Srikanth, currently serving as a Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh, is the silver medal winner, at the BWF World Championships 2021 held in Spain from December 12 to 19.



Srikanth expressed happiness over meeting the chief minister, and said that he has been assured of all support in his endeavours.



Thanking the chief minister for granting five acres of land in Tirupati for setting up an academy, Kidambi said he would set up a world class badminton academy and train world class players.



Srikanth said that sportspersons are happy with the special care taken by the government and thanked the chief minister on their behalf.



Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, special chief Secretary G Saiprasad, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy, SAAP MD N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP OSD Rama Krishna and Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda and KVS Krishna were present on the occasion.



--IANS

pvn/svn/bg