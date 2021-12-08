Anderson's omission will cost England dear: Aussie opener Warner

Brisbane, Dec 8 (IANS) Australian opener David Warner has said that James Anderson's omission from the England side for the opening Ashes Test at The Gabba, which began on Wednesday, will cost the tourists dear as the veteran pacer's "line, length and control is always outstanding".



Anderson was not included in the tourist's 12-member squad on Tuesday as the England team management felt the workload of five Ashes Tests would be a bit too much for the 39-year-old.



There were speculations that Anderson was carrying an injury but an England spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, that it wasn't the case. Rather, the decision to leave out Anderson had to do with managing his workload in the high-octane series.



Warner felt that Anderson's omission for the Brisbane Test could be a huge bonus for Australia.



"Having Jimmy out is a big thing for us," Warner said on SEN 1170 Breakfast ahead of the start of the Test. "It's not just his wicket-taking ability, but his line, length and control is always outstanding. As a batsman you can never get on top of him, so having him out is big."



Warner, however, felt that Anderson's replacement, Chris Woakes, would also be a potential threat to Australian batters.



"Someone like Chris Woakes could come in for him and he's just as good as a bowler. He doesn't have the wickets on the board but he's a phenomenal bowler and he always hits those line and lengths. So, they do have good replacements for him."



England were dismissed for 147 in 50.1 overs with Australia skipper Pat Cummins taking a five-for on the opening day of the Test.



