Anand Sai says Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sets will enhance film

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) The South's noted art director Anand Sai returns to the industry after a seven-year hiatus with his close friend Pawan Kalyan's period action-adventure drama 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.



The big-ticket movie's shoot is scheduled to re-commence in the coming month. The film's sets will provide much of the grandeur that the storyline demands.



The Krish Jagarlamudi directorial, about the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, is set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire and the Qutab Shahi rule in the Deccan. It has been shot at the Red Fort in Delhi, Charminar in Hyderabad and the Machilipatnam port



"We want to add aesthetics through set designs to enhance the visual storytelling in the film. Attention to detail will make our project stand out," Anand Sai, who has been roped in as film's art director, said in a recent interview.



'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is a much-awaited movie of the Telugu superstar, who has been promising a visual treat in his media interviews.



--IANS

