Anand Mohan accuses Nitish Kumar of torturing him by keeping him in jail

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Former MP Anand Mohan has alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is torturing him by illegally extending his jail term despite completing 14 years life imprisonment in Saharsa prison.



While interacting with media persons during a hearing in Saharsa district court on Thursday, Anand Mohan said, "either Nitish Kumar will shoot me or will put poison in my food to kill me. He has crossed all limits.



"I completed 14 years of life imprisonment five-and-a-half month ago, still Nitish Kumar is not allowing me to come out of the jail. It is a clear violation of the Supreme Court order. Moreover, he has used government machinery to frame me under wrong charges of keeping a mobile in my cell," Anand Mohan said.



Anand Mohan pointed out that the district magistrate and Saharsa SP conducted a raid at the district jail and alleged that they recovered 4 mobile phones from my cell.



"I have already completed 14 years of life imprisonment, why would I take chances? They have levelled a false charge to keep me inside the prison," he said.



"During the raid, the DM and Saharsa SP were outside the prison gate while DSP and SDO went inside. They registered an FIR upon recovering 4 mobile phones from my cell. Moreover, the complaint was lodged on a plea by the jail superintendent who was in the jail premises at that time," Anand Mohan said.



Anand Mohan was convicted and imprisoned for the murder of then Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiyya in 1994. The lower court had awarded him death penalty in 2007 but the judgement was challenged in the Patna high court which gave the benefit of doubt to him and changed the sentence to life imprisonment.



The high court found that G. Krishnaiyyah was lynched by a mob and Anand Mohan was present there.



As per an official, Anand Mohan was close friends with then Muzaffarpur don Chhotan Shukla. When Chhotan Shukta was killed in 1994, Anand Mohan participated in his funeral. When supporters of Chhotan Shukla were taking his body to the cremation ground, a red beacon car came there. The angry mob, on seeing a red beacon car, attacked it. The car was occupied by Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiyyah. The mob kept beating him until he died. As Anand Mohan was also present there, he was booked on a murder charge and for abetting the mob to kill the officer.



