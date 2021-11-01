An innovative and unapologetic real cheese experience

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANSlife) Mexican-inspired restaurant, Taco Bell, curated a cheese inspired, Cheesyween party experience at their store in the capital city, aptly timed for Halloween.





Halloween has gained popularity amongst Gen Z in India as an occasion to dress up in their "trick-or-treat" costumes and party with their folks. Leveraging this popularity, the brand went a step ahead to curate a unique and thrilling Cheesyween themed celebration, attended by singer Nupur Sanon and other key influencers.



Two new delightful offerings, the Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla, satiate your cheesy cravings, with grilled cheese on the outside and two blend cheese on the inside.



Talking about the party, Gaurav Burman, Director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, the brand's Master Franchise Partner in India said, "At Taco Bell, are always striving to celebrate all occasions that resonate with GenZ and Halloween is becoming increasingly popular in India among our target audience. With this connection and an overwhelming response received for our latest Grilled Cheese Burritos and Quesadillas, we saw it fitting to celebrate Cheesyween. We gave our fans a unique experience by having Nupur Sanon join the celebrations, who's zesty nature and extensive fan base among the youth intensified the excitement for the party. We are thrilled to see the response for the party and look forward to surprising our audiences with more such innovative and unique experiences."



"Be it the spooky costumes or eerie games, the magic of Halloween has always fascinated me from a very young age. Taco Bell's Cheesyween was one of the most thrilling and exciting parties I've attended. What made it even better for an ardent cheese lover like me, was the newly launched Grilled Cheese Burrito and Quesadilla. This Halloween has truly been a treat!", says Nupur Sanon, Bollywood actor and singer.



--IANS

tb/sks/bg