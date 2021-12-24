An initiative supporting Italian creativity

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANSlife) Luxury fashion house, Bottega Veneta, as one of the world's most visible bottega, intended to encourage the inventiveness of Italian bottega owners. These communities, which are essentially 'creative workshops,' contribute to the particular attractiveness of 'Made in Italy'.





"We are thrilled to launch Bottega for Bottegas alongside Italian artisans with whom we share the common values of creativity and craftsmanship. We are proud to offer worldwide visibility to these "Bottegas" that are deeply rooted in Italian culture, especially at a time where smaller entities continue to be impacted by the pandemic. It is with honour that we have passed on our advertising spaces, website, newsletters, and store windows, and we hope that this will further highlight their excellence at a global level," said Bartolomeo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta.



The brand is using its global brand awareness and passing along its global visibility - coveted ad places, website, newsletters, and store windows - to twelve bottegas from around Italy:



. Amatruda

. Campania Cantina Bisson

. Liguria Enza Fasano

. Puglia Gay-Odin

. Campania Ginepraio Gin

. Toscana Krumiri Ross

. Piemonte Pastificio Martelli

. Toscana Bottega Orsoni

. Veneto Riso Pozzi

. Lombardia Respighi Drums

. Lombardia Olio Vanini

. Lombardia Saponificio Varesino



