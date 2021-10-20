AMU, Google to collaborate in knowledge sharing

Aligarh, Oct 20 (IANS) With the signing of an agreement with Google Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd., Aligarh Muslim University's Department of Computer Science has opened the pathway for sharing of IT enabled knowledge sharing resources that will go a long way in upgrading technological platforms and providing job opportunities to students.



Aasim Zafar, Chairperson, Department of Computer Science, who played a role in the agreement, said the collaboration will help faculty members and ultimately the students of the university in updating their skills in upcoming Google-based technologies and application development.



He stressed the need for such collaborations with other renowned industries and institutions for continuous upgradation of skill sets of faculty members and students in the upcoming technologies.



Faisal Anwer, PoC (Point of contact) of this collaboration highlighted that Google will share resources, content and if needed will train the teachers on different Google-based technologies.



"We plan to organise an FDP in collaboration with Google to train teachers and other university staff members in near future," he added.



