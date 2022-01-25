Amritsar conjoined twins get electoral photo identity cards

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (IANS) As Amritsar conjoined twins, Sohan Singh and Mohan Singh, fondly known as Sohna-Mohna turned 18 in 2021, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Karuna Raju on Tuesday handed over two separate electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) to both of them to mark the 12th National Voters' Day.



Special arrangements will be made for Sohna and Mohna so that they can vote separately for the February 20 assembly polls, while ensuring that their privacy could be maintained, the CEO said.



Born on June 13, 2003, in Delhi, they were abandoned by their parents and adopted by an orphanage in Amritsar.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) had considered Sohna and Mohna as separate voters and decided to give individual voting rights to both of them.



The CEO has also symbolically handed over five more EPIC cards to the first-time voters during the state-level function organised at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) here, while Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers, who joined the event virtually, handed over the EPIC card to first-time voters in their respective districts.



A video message of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was also played on the occasion.



Raju also unveiled the poster of 'Know Your Candidate' mobile application, using which electors can know the particulars and criminal antecedents of any candidate. He also launched a demo video of the mobile app and urged the voters of the state to download the app.



He said the mobile app has been developed to provide wide publicity and greater awareness regarding criminal antecedents of contesting candidates to ensure transparent elections.



