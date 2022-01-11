Amrita Tanganiya delighted to make her Bollywood debut

Mumbai, Jan (IANS) 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Amrita Tanganiya is delighted about her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as a nomad in upcoming thriller 'Dreamy Singh' which also features Kashmira Shah and Ashmit Patel and is directed by Sameer Bhatnagar.



Revealing about her role she says: "I will be seen portraying the character of Mrudula, who is a 'banjaran' (nomad). It is something very creative and interesting role I'm enjoying acting for. My audience will get to see me in a completely new role. We are currently shooting in Haridwar for the same."



The actress who was last seen playing a Naagin in the show, 'Phir Laut Aayi Naagin' dreams to make her name in Bollywood and wishes to work with superstars.



She adds: "After acting in television and web shows, finally I'm enjoying working for a Bollywood movie. I'm delighted to feature on the big screen and looking forward to exploring it more with time. I hope to work with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, among others. Hope my hard work and dedication will make my dreams come true."



--IANS

ila/kr