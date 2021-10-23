Ammy, Sargun-starrer 'Qismat 2' to digitally premiere on Oct 29

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) After a successful theatrical run, the Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta-starrer Punjabi film 'Qismat 2' is all set to release digitally on October 29.



Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film, which will release on ZEE5, also features actors Tania, Jaani, Amrit Amby, Hardip Gill, Balwinder Bullet, Rupinder Rupi, Harpreet Bains, Satwant Kaur and Manpreet Singh Mandi.



Sargun said: "'Qismat 2' has been one of my favourite films. Ever since its theatrical release, the love and appreciation we have received have been absolutely great. It's truly gratifying to know that the film will now be able to reach a wider audience through OTT platform."



The film narrates a story about unrequited love. As main characters Shiv, Bani and Majaz navigate through life, love and sorrow, the film showcases the highs and lows in the characters' relationships.



Ammy added: "The first chapter of 'Qismat' had received immense love from audiences across the country. We as a team wanted to give 'Qismat 2' to the audience as a gift. I truly hope everyone loves watching this film."



--IANS

