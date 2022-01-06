Amit Shah's two-day Manipur visit cancelled

Imphal, Jan 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Ami Shah, who was scheduled to visit Manipur on Thursday and Friday to inaugurate and lay foundation for 29 projects worth of Rs 2,450 crore, has cancelled his trip, officials said on Thursday.



An official of the Manipur government said that Shah's office has communicated to the state government that the Home Minister's two-day tour has cancelled, though no reason was cited.



On November 22, Shah had virtually addressed a public gathering after laying the foundation for setting up the Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Luangkao village in Manipur's Tamenglong district.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur and addressed a public gathering at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal after inaugurating 13 projects and laying foundation for nine projects with a total investment of Rs 4,815 crore.



BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the party's election in-charge for the northeastern state, and many other Central ministers and leaders have already visited the poll-bound state and addressed gatherings.



During the Prime Minister's tour, the Coordination Committee (CorCom), a conglomerate of seven Manipur-based armed outfits, called for a boycott of the PM's visit and imposed a total shutdown alleging "attempts were being made to expand colonial administration in Manipur".



The National Revolutionary Front, Manipur (NRFM) also called for a 12-hour bandh in Manipur on Tuesday.



Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Manipur, militant activities have increased in the northeastern state, forcing the authorities to ask the security forces to intensify vigil in the sensitive and vulnerable areas.



An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another was injured after a powerful IED was detonated at Lilong Usoipokpi Sangomsang in Thoubal district on Wednesday.



Wednesday's incident was the fourth such detonation in the last 50 days in Manipur, though none has been arrested so far in connection with these explosions, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the blasts yet.



Elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year, along with polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.



--IANS

sc/arm

