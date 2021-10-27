Amit Shah meets ailing West Bengal Governor at AIIMS

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met ailing West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.



The Union Minister enquired about the Governor's health and spent some time with him.



Dhankhar, who tested positive for malaria, was rushed to the medical facility on Monday afternoon.



The Governor has been admitted in a private ward where he is being attended by a team of doctors headed by Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor Medicine.



Dhankhar's health condition is gradually improving, hospital sources said.



Dhankhar was in Darjeeling from October 12 as part of a two-week visit to north Bengal, where he complained of high fever.



He flew to the national capital for treatment on Friday and was staying at Bangla Bhavan where doctors were keeping a watch on him.



He tested positive for the vector-borne disease on Sunday.



--IANS

avr/svn/bg