Amit Shah holds review meeting in his Gandhinagar constituency

Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who represents the Ganhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday held a review meeting at the residence of a local BJP MLA and offered his advice to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.



The meeting was held at the residence of Arvind G. Patel (Dalal) in Ahmedabad, whose Assembly constituency falls within the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. The voter list correction programme will kick off from November 11 in the State.



According to Patel, Shah offered guidance to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the voters' list.



"Shah was also here to directly interact with the party workers from his constituency. He carries out such review meetings once every three months in the presence of the MLAs from his constituency and other officials of Municipal Commissioner and District Collector levels," Patel told the media.



The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose Ghatlodia Assembly seat is part of the Gandhinagar constituency.



Patel said that his area was earlier congested with lots of railway lines and it was due to Shah's efforts that all the underbridges and overbridges proposed to ease the traffic got approved.



Shah is in Ahmedabad to celebrate Divali with his family members. On Friday, he held a public programme at his bungalow in Thaltej to exchange greetings on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.



