Amit Shah chairs Southern Zonal Council meeting in Tirupati

Tirupati, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the meeting of the Southern Zonal Council here on Sunday.



Chief Ministers, ministers and top officials from the southern states and Union Territories were attending the meeting, which began at a star hotel in the afternoon.



Chief Ministers of three states including host Andhra Pradesh were among the participants in the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered the welcome address. Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy were also attending the meeting.



The other states were represented by the ministers or officials. Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Puducherry incharge Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andaman and Nicobar Lt Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi, and Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel were attending the meeting.



The meeting was discussing 26 key issues such as cooperation between states, conflicts, border issues, internal security, infrastructure development, industries, tourism development, and economic development.



The meeting will also review the implementation of the decisions taken at the previous meeting.



